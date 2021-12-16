Letter to the editor: Commission's subdivision position hard to fathom Bill and Deborah Stone Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just found out through online postings, that with the exception of a significant ditch issue, the county commissioners are OK with proceeding with the West River 40 subdivision layout as is. From our perspective it is almost impossible to believe.Based on these extended, and highly attended meetings with the Belgrade Planning Board and the county commissioners meeting, concerns were captured and highlighted by a cross section of landowners/ranchers, businesses and adjacent subdivision home owners. With a couple of exceptions, the concerns were focused on modifying the subdivision layout and not preventing the subdivision from moving forward.Probably the most significant concerns associated with the proposed subdivision centered around housing density and traffic/safety (compounded by new commercial lots, school and conflicts arising from an active commercial concrete/gravel operation). Throughout the course of this process there was not one advocate in favor of leaving the proposed subdivision layout as is — not one! It appears the County Commissioners are aligning themselves with a developer position that supports incoming homeowners who do not live here yet and not with the citizens of the valley who live here now. High density housing for sale — come on in. A precedent could also be established encouraging developers to pack in as much housing as that can on rural county acreage away from the population centers of Belgrade and Bozeman.It makes you wonder why get involved at all with the review/approval process. Maybe not all the issues identified could be addressed through modifying the subdivision layout but some could. Specifically, reduce the density by decreasing the number of homes for sale on this property. It’s an approach the county commissioners used when approving the adjacent Gallatin Heights subdivision and could be applied to the West River 40 subdivision as well. Bill Stone and Deborah StoneBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commissioner Concern Subdivision Layout Company Commerce Politics Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: We must recognize our past to rise above prejudice Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: One person's progress is another person's loss Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman commits $800,000 to preserve Peets Hill Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gallatin River a priceless resource, needs protection Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: Arntzen's infusion of politics no less than criminal Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back