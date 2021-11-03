Letter to the editor: Commissioners should apologize to rest home neighbors Craig and Megan Dunham Nov 3, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the development of a day care and housing on the 5.7 acre parcel north of the Gallatin County Rest Home near 15th and Durston, Gallatin County wants to change the zoning of the parcel from R3 to R4. Their application for the rezoning provides zero specifics about the nature of the new housing when the R3 zoning already provides for both uses, the only difference being that R4 zoning allows for increased density.Of the “affected” neighbors (those within 200 feet) of the parcel, 30 of 34 owners signed a petition requiring a supermajority (four of five) vote from the city commission to approve the application. At the recent commission meeting, 13 of these neighbors made public comments — all against approving the application — and yet the commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the rezoning with a “trust us” request from city and county leadership.More frustrating, however, was the accusation made by Commissioner Coburn, repeated by Commissioner Madgic, and seized on by Mayor Andrus that the nature of the public comment was discriminatory against “people who live in apartments and condos, as if they were lesser neighbors and more trouble than those living in single-family homes.” This, said Coburn, was “a form of racism deeply embedded in our community.” Worst of all was Mayor Andrus’ patronizing message at the end of the session, rebuking citizens along the lines of Coburn's imagined narrative. She shamed those who spoke their minds with regard to the zoning question, the discussion of which centered on traffic and safety concerns, never on who might live in whatever housing goes in.The residents of Walton Homestead deserve an apology from all three commissioners for falsely accusing them of discrimination, and for catering to the county and approving a zoning decision with no proposed or presented plan informing it. Craig and Megan DunhamBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coburn Neighbor Andrus Politics Law Zoning Gallatin County Rest Home Housing Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Gallatin County courts building bond approval a 'major relief' Posted: 5:30 p.m. Levy's failure disappointing for Bozeman officials, but not the end of road for affordable housing efforts Posted: 5:30 p.m. Voter turnout high for Bozeman, Gallatin County elections Posted: 5 p.m. High number of undervotes show up in Bozeman City Commission race where voters were asked to pick two Posted: 4:45 p.m. Montana governor nixed kids’ vaccine campaign Posted: 12 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back