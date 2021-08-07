Letter to the editor: Commission should research projects already completed Matt McKennan Aug 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The commissioners have done it again. When are they going to research projects that have already been completed?In this particular project, west Durston road was expanded and improved in the early 2005 where a Special Improvement District was OK'd by the residents which granted the city to expand the street to broad lanes with turn lanes. What the city has done now is to double tax the street already being taxed through the existing SID tax which amounts to over $100 a year for 20 years. Durston Avenue is a very well maintained thoroughfare ever since the project was completed. The homeowners who approved this SID are two blocks north and south of Durston and are responsible for the beginning of 19th street to New Holland Road until the 20-year development has been paid. Not only that, Durston did not need to be repaved because it is very new and did not have any damages since the original construction was completed. Babcock Street west has also been expanded but was finished in 2004. The same tax burden was OK’d by the homeowners who live two blocks north and south of west Babcock Street and which also have the same time limit of 20 years. What a waste of tax money that we, the homeowners, are billed on top of the SIDs.It is time now to vote all of them out and find a Montana resident who has lived here and knows how to manage our city instead of Colorado transplant who seems to be a tax and spend person. Matt McKennanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Durston Resident Highway Law Building Industry Commerce Road Sid Tax Homeowner West Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Legislation could help deal with the climate crisis Posted: 12 a.m. New development planned for MSU's Innovation Campus Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Mid-year report shows boom in MT state park visitors Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Grandfather pleads guilty in West Yellowstone murder case Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back