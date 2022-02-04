Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
I live in a north central Bozeman subdivision that’s been on the books since Montana statehood. Our residential zoning is not secure with the latest assaults on neighborhoods by out of state money and developers. The latest is the zoning change request from R-4 to B-3 on North 3rd which would result in another 5 or 6 story building in our neighborhood with inadequate parking. These projects throw long shadows of influence into nearby residential neighborhoods. There are always noise, traffic and parking issues and the character of the area is eroded forever.
What’s the point in zoning if developers only have to impose their manifest destiny on a neighborhood to change it to their whim? Anyone who objects is labeled a NIMBY or anti-smart growth as we are talked down to by the city commission and the developers for defending our neighborhoods. Neighborhoods we bought into, years ago, with a trust our zoning was decided and safely on the books.
“Density” and “infill” are words used to justify the course of Bozeman’s development but virtually all the building around the core of Bozeman is not going to satisfy the critical affordable housing shortage. In fact they are destroying affordable housing with every project. That is their prerogative and their mindset. That development is going to be for people that do not live here now. And, at the same time, urban sprawl continues, unabated, across the valley. The vision of our leaders in Bozeman is the vision of one developer whose history or attachment to the community is making money with cookie cutter designed buildings while taking neighbors out of neighborhoods.
Our city commission should make decisions that protect all neighborhoods of Bozeman citizens who put their money down on what we believed was a binding contract for our future.
