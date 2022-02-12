As nearly all of us are guilty of spreading misinformation to some extent, I would like to contribute to Media Literacy Week with a relevant letter which addresses the pandemic of mis (and dis) information that plagues our country. Every bit as insidious as cancer, this flood of "fake news" is pervasive, and permeates every corner of our society. Bombarded with excessive information and with insufficient time to evaluate it, it's all too easy to spread false information.
Greatly accelerated by the internet and social media, this "infodemic" can sometimes generate a proliferation of bizarre conspiracy theories. To make matters even worse, those who blindly accept obvious un-truth (misinformation) are easily deceived and exploited by shady scam operators and conmen.
Motivated reasoning needs to be supplanted by critical thinking — and a healthy dose of skepticism can help in this regard. Let me suggest five simple questions to ask yourself when confronted with misinformation: Is the source factual? Is the source (or me?) biased? Should I research/substantiate the source? How credible is the author? Has the person shared an opinion or a statement of fact? As the TV ad admonishes: "Check the sources and verify the facts!" Just as important as thinking before you speak, we all need to be more careful before sharing questionable information.
