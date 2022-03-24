The guest column by Al Olszewski and Matthew Monforton that appeared in the Chronicle on March 20, 2022 was breathtaking in its hypocrisy. After seven paragraphs of ranting about the damage being done to Montana by "out-of-state COVID transplants, investors, and house-flippers" who are also apparently "escaping crime-ridden cities," the authors accuse opponents of CI-121 of using "fear-mongering" to push back against the initiative. The real fear-mongering is being done by the authors of the guest column.
Eric Dietrich's Feb. 11, 2022 article in the Montana Free Press is a far better source of information regarding CI-121. Note that the initiative is based on California's Prop 13, which the “famously liberal” Tax Foundation concluded resulted in higher income taxes and sales taxes to offset the lost revenue from property taxes. There's also the 2016 report from the California Legislative Analyst's office which found that about half of the tax relief went to — you guessed it — households with incomes above $120,000. Don't forget that Republican State Auditor Troy Downing, a sponsor of CI-121, owns a $1.3 million property in Bozeman and has other Montana real estate holdings, which suggests the real motivation behind his support of CI-121 is saving money for himself and his wealthy friends, not Montanans who are struggling to make ends meet.
