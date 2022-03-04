Dan Kaltschmidt, chairman of the Montana Republican Party, had a column here on 2/19 criticizing Jon Tester because he is "loyal" to the political left, not Montanans. Here are only some of the falsehoods he asserted (all of which can be uncovered with maybe five minutes' research).
1. Tester "did nothing" to advance the Keystone pipeline; in fact, he supported it from the beginning and voted to permit it every time a vote came up. 2. We now import oil because of Democratic policies; no, energy production decreased when the economy slowed down due to COVID-19 and has to catch up a bit — and it will, back to energy independence — when demand shot up so rapidly as life moved back toward normal. 3. Tester supports raising taxes on Montanans to fund Build Back Better. Not close to accurate; the bill would raise taxes on those with taxable incomes over $400,000. Montana's median household income is $54,970; 4.2 % of Montana households make over $200,000 annually. 4. Tester supports "out-of-control" government spending. No, Build Back Better would add less to the deficit than the tax cuts under President Trump have. 5. Build Back Better benefits only "rich east coast liberals." Tell that to Montana families making the median income who would see their day care costs (so both parents can work to feed the whole family) capped at $7,000 a year when it passes.
There is more, but the Chronicle limits letter lengths. I respect opinions about Tester based on facts and proceeding from truth. Kaltschmidt must fear the truth, because he never comes close to it in criticizing Sen. Tester.
