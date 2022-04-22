Some environmental groups promoted collaboration as the preferred process for developing the Custer Gallatin Forest Plan. The plan merely slices and dices rare landscapes between user groups by emphasizing destructive inappropriate recreational uses that will permanently harm unique wild lands and wildlife. A gross excess of collaboration produced the CGFP and is a prime example of the saying, “A camel is a horse designed by a committee.” The plan incorporates and promotes selfish personal and financial interests but mostly ignores impacts on wildlife and the landscapes. Collaboration is only useful for managing projects having compatible goals. Example: Architects, engineers, and contractors cooperating to construct a functional building such as the new city of Bozeman facility on North Rouse.
An honest alternative to collaboration is negotiating agreement without giving in. This process of principled negotiation decides issues on merits based on science and objective standards. Participants in the CGFP were too committed to reaching any agreement without developing an alternative that may have precluded a settlement acceptable to the Forest Service. The partnership’s agreement is not a valid solution to plan to preserve the CGNF and does not warrant support by honest environmental advocates.
