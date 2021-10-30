Support Local Journalism


Bozemanites have an opportunity to vote for Christopher Coburn in this city commission election cycle. He has been serving for many months since being appointed to the commission, following a resignation.

He has all of the qualities that are needed in a good city commissioner. He is diligent, thoughtful and open-minded. He will apply imaginative, but carefully considered, approaches to our challenges as a growing city. The reality is that we need solid, out-of-the-box ideas if we want to solve our problems of rampant pressure to grow, affordable housing, and climate change. Join me in voting for Christopher Coburn to a full four-year term on the city commission.

Carson Taylor

Bozeman

