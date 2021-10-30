Letter to the editor: Coburn thoughtful, open-minded, deserves support Carson Taylor Oct 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozemanites have an opportunity to vote for Christopher Coburn in this city commission election cycle. He has been serving for many months since being appointed to the commission, following a resignation. He has all of the qualities that are needed in a good city commissioner. He is diligent, thoughtful and open-minded. He will apply imaginative, but carefully considered, approaches to our challenges as a growing city. The reality is that we need solid, out-of-the-box ideas if we want to solve our problems of rampant pressure to grow, affordable housing, and climate change. Join me in voting for Christopher Coburn to a full four-year term on the city commission. Carson TaylorBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Coburn Bozemanites Politics Opportunity Commissioner Climate Change Election Editor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen the right pick for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has earned the right to continue serving Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring fresh perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington fair, consistent, should remain as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Sen. Daines urged against Biden's 'reckless' infrastructure bill in Bozeman Posted: 7:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back