Letter to the editor: Coburn the right choice for Bozeman City Commission Lauren Brendel Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christopher Coburn (he/his) was appointed to the Bozeman City Commission on April 6, 2021. In the past five months, Christopher’s listening, his actions, and his words have consistently demonstrated his commitment to Bozeman and all its residents.Christopher is passionate about many of the same things we all are: affordable housing, climate change, COVID-19 recovery, equity and justice, community services, and sustainable growth. Each of these issues is complex in their fundamental foundations and in how we approach them—yet they all contribute to one common goal: creating and upholding a healthy, vibrant community for everyone.That common goal means actively listening to various thoughts and opinions, while also seeking out experts and data on the topics at hand. In all of my interactions with Christopher, I have found him to seek a balance of opinion and fact, with steady resolve to do the next right thing. Ideas abound plenty in how Bozeman should address each of these areas. And while ideas are important, it’s the ability to take an idea and bring it to fruition that leads to forward movement and change. Christopher has the ideas, he has the resolve, and he has the enthusiasm and perseverance to ensure that the Bozeman City Commission acts in the best interest of its residents.I hope Bozeman residents will take time to learn more about Christopher and the issues he’s passionate about. Christopher is a right vote for Bozeman City Commission this November. Lauren BrendelBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Coburn Resident Politics Ethics Bozeman City Commission Resolve Perseverance Enthusiasm Bozeman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Who will stand up to protect wildlife corridors? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Keep an eye on the drawing of Montana's congressional districts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Children have become pawns in a political game Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Medical, dental community can do better on mask use Posted: 12 a.m. Montana launches program to treat stimulant use disorders Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back