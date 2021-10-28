Letter to the editor: Coburn the kind of leader Bozeman needs on commission Brianne Rogers Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The last census showed more than 30% of Montana’s population growth came from Bozeman. With that rapid growth comes change. We’re all feeling the growing pains, whether we were lucky enough to be born and raised here or if we’re new to town. The rapidly evolving challenges our community is facing require dedicated leaders who are willing to dig in, deeply understand complex issues, and make tough decisions that will put our community on a sustainable path forward.I am thrilled to support Christopher Coburn’s run for city commission. As our community adapts to growth, I am inspired by his approach that elevates the success and wellness of all community members as integral to building a vibrant economy. The town I grew up in isn’t so little anymore, but it still has a lot of heart. We need leaders like Christopher who can leverage that sense of community to nurture a thriving business environment that will maintain our competitiveness into the future. While we won’t always agree on every issue, we need leaders who can see the big picture and will work hard to find solutions that support a broad community benefit. Christopher is a proven public servant who demonstrates diligence and accountability to his constituents. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Christopher this November. Brianne RogersBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Coburn Community Bozeman Sociology Economics Environment Census Town Montana Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Say yes to modernizing our county's courthouse Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington should continue as municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy worthy of your support Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: More space can be found in the Law and Justice Center Posted: 12 a.m. Panel: Child Tax Credit is helping Montana families Posted: 4 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back