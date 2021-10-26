Support Local Journalism


I am writing to encourage Bozeman voters to elect Christopher Coburn to continue in his new role as city commissioner. I have worked with Christopher Coburn for years and have attended many meetings with him. I am continuously impressed with his ability to speak up for what he believes in. He is principled, kind and able to bring people together on topics, standing for what he believes in without standing against others.

His work in public health and performing community needs assessments have given him a good insight into the people of Bozeman, the current state and what can be done to help our city move towards a better future for everyone.

Katy Osterloth

Bozeman

