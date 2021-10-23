Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bozeman voters are fortunate to have three strong incumbents running for election to our city commission: Chris Coburn, Terry Cunningham, and Jennifer Madgic. Over the past year these three have demonstrated a commitment to addressing some of the toughest issues in our community: housing, healthy neighborhoods, and protection of our natural environment. They have come to the commission with fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and passion. They are committed to help make Bozeman a more inclusive community.

Please join me in supporting Coburn, Cunningham, and Madgic.

Victoria Saab

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe