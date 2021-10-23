Letter to the editor: Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham deserve support Victoria Saab Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman voters are fortunate to have three strong incumbents running for election to our city commission: Chris Coburn, Terry Cunningham, and Jennifer Madgic. Over the past year these three have demonstrated a commitment to addressing some of the toughest issues in our community: housing, healthy neighborhoods, and protection of our natural environment. They have come to the commission with fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and passion. They are committed to help make Bozeman a more inclusive community. Please join me in supporting Coburn, Cunningham, and Madgic. Victoria SaabBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Coburn Terry Cunningham Jennifer Madgic Politics Public Authority Bozeman Voter Enthusiasm Help Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic has the background we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans the steady hand we need as city court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Imperative that we get a new county courts building Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Congress to protect our wildlife and water Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Republican Party's policies are killing business Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back