Letter to the editor: Coburn is exactly who we need on city commission Emily Allison Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I grew up here in Bozeman. I attended Hawthorne Elementary, the old CJMS, and Bozeman High School. I worked as a server at Mackenzie River Pizza Co, coached for Bridger Ski Foundation, and now work for Bridgercare, the local nonprofit family planning clinic. I am a part of this Bozeman community and I have watched it grow and change immensely over the last two decades.There is one incredibly positive thing that I am grateful for that arrived in our community in the last four years - Christopher Coburn and his partner, Micah. Both are beloved, brilliant, and dedicated community members, and friends.Christopher’s commitment to our community is truly remarkable. He works in public health professionally. He serves on multiple boards of local nonprofit organizations, and is an appointee to the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. He is young. He is Black. He rents a home in Bozeman. And he is exactly who we need on our city commission during a time of immense change. With the right leadership, Bozeman is poised to make our community a more welcoming, more inclusive place for all. Christopher is the person who will fight to make Bozeman a place our friends and kids can grow up and still call home, because they can actually afford to live and create a sustainable future here.Those closest to pain should be closest to power. Christopher has the lived experience to be the voice that is needed on our city commission right now. He has the heart and determination to serve everyone who wants to make Bozeman their forever home. Thank you for joining me in electing Christopher Coburn to a four-year term with Bozeman City Commission this November! Emily AllisonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Coburn Commission Institutes Cjms Micah Bozeman High School Hawthorne Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: What type of leadership is Gov. Gianforte showing? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: New Gallatin County courts building long overdue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy brings valuable perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Republicans are questioning their own big victory Posted: 12 a.m. Montana redistricting commission shrinks pool of congressional maps to two Posted: 5:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back