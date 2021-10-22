Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I grew up here in Bozeman. I attended Hawthorne Elementary, the old CJMS, and Bozeman High School. I worked as a server at Mackenzie River Pizza Co, coached for Bridger Ski Foundation, and now work for Bridgercare, the local nonprofit family planning clinic. I am a part of this Bozeman community and I have watched it grow and change immensely over the last two decades.

There is one incredibly positive thing that I am grateful for that arrived in our community in the last four years - Christopher Coburn and his partner, Micah. Both are beloved, brilliant, and dedicated community members, and friends.

Christopher’s commitment to our community is truly remarkable. He works in public health professionally. He serves on multiple boards of local nonprofit organizations, and is an appointee to the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. He is young. He is Black. He rents a home in Bozeman. And he is exactly who we need on our city commission during a time of immense change.

With the right leadership, Bozeman is poised to make our community a more welcoming, more inclusive place for all. Christopher is the person who will fight to make Bozeman a place our friends and kids can grow up and still call home, because they can actually afford to live and create a sustainable future here.

Those closest to pain should be closest to power. Christopher has the lived experience to be the voice that is needed on our city commission right now. He has the heart and determination to serve everyone who wants to make Bozeman their forever home. Thank you for joining me in electing Christopher Coburn to a four-year term with Bozeman City Commission this November!

Emily Allison

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe