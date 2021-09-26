Letter to the editor: Coburn a great leader for Bozeman, deserves support Dede Taylor, Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We know how fast Bozeman is growing and some changes to our city are hard to accept — amped-up development and a housing crisis are obvious examples. Many issues the city of Bozeman faces are similarly complex, such as our water needs and climate change, and will need leaders with vision and creative solutions.We are fortunate to have a recently appointed commissioner, Christopher Coburn, who has shown he has the passion for public service, the ability to work collaboratively to get things done and the intellectual and emotional smarts that we need at this moment. I’m grateful that he’s stepping up to serve four more years because, in fact, Christopher Coburn is one of the most qualified candidates I’ve ever seen to lead our city. In addition, Coburn represents the younger residents of Bozeman, many of whom struggle to find housing, good jobs, and a place to thrive. He has the lived experience of being marginalized by poverty and race. He knows the culture of younger generations, whose stories and voices we should hear, whom we want to be civically involved and whom we need to take us into a challenging future.The diversity that Christopher brings to the table is not only a bonus to his other qualifications, it is an essential element in leading a city that intends to welcome and do right by all of its citizens. Vote for Christopher Coburn for Bozeman City Commission. Dede Taylor,Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Coburn Bozeman Economics City Crisis Housing Resident Many Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Sept. 26, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Climate change kept us indoors this summer. Investing in Montana jobs can help. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Government needs to take action on climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the right choice for Municipal Court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back