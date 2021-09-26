Support Local Journalism


We know how fast Bozeman is growing and some changes to our city are hard to accept — amped-up development and a housing crisis are obvious examples. Many issues the city of Bozeman faces are similarly complex, such as our water needs and climate change, and will need leaders with vision and creative solutions.

We are fortunate to have a recently appointed commissioner, Christopher Coburn, who has shown he has the passion for public service, the ability to work collaboratively to get things done and the intellectual and emotional smarts that we need at this moment. I’m grateful that he’s stepping up to serve four more years because, in fact, Christopher Coburn is one of the most qualified candidates I’ve ever seen to lead our city.

In addition, Coburn represents the younger residents of Bozeman, many of whom struggle to find housing, good jobs, and a place to thrive. He has the lived experience of being marginalized by poverty and race. He knows the culture of younger generations, whose stories and voices we should hear, whom we want to be civically involved and whom we need to take us into a challenging future.

The diversity that Christopher brings to the table is not only a bonus to his other qualifications, it is an essential element in leading a city that intends to welcome and do right by all of its citizens. Vote for Christopher Coburn for Bozeman City Commission.

Dede Taylor,

Bozeman

