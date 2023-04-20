In 2021, after years of getting misdiagnoses such as sleep apnea and brain tumors, at 47 years old, my father was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early onset dementia. In efforts to educate, my father shared his story and now serves on the National Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association. Seeing firsthand what this disease robs people of, I feel the need to help others have more time with their loved ones, as well as selfishly wanting my dad there just a little longer.
On Jan. 6, 2023, the FDA approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway. Lecanemab is a drug that slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and reduces clinical decline. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) decided to block Medicare coverage of FDA-approved medications for Alzheimer’s disease. This decision prevents those who need these treatments today, from receiving them, even if their doctor prescribes them.
CMS has never imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. Every FDA-approved drug is covered by Medicare, except Alzheimer’s. I believe that those living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors, as a team, should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and it should be covered by Medicare. My dad, and all those living with Alzheimer’s deserve better.
The Alzheimer’s Association is calling on CMS to change its decision and stop blocking access to Alzheimer’s treatments that have been approved by the FDA.
Rep. Zinke, Sen. Daines, and Sen. Tester: Please urge CMS to provide full and unrestricted coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs, just as it does for FDA-approved drugs for every other disease.
To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Molina Gonzales
Bozeman
