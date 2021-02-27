Debate over the truth of global warming has intensified with recent extreme cold and power outages.
But individuals and businesses committed to making America great again are inventing technologies to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, including winterizing wind turbines that work in Alaska.
If we now have the know-how to convert our energy systems by harnessing sunlight (directly or indirectly), which can never run out, and this can provide the lowest cost, most abundant, safest and healthiest energy, why not do it?
Decarbonization is just one benefit. Converting to rooftop solar coupled with battery storage builds resilience against power outages and the need for portable generators that kill people with carbon monoxide. In 2019, our Public Service Commission concluded reducing the crediting rate for rooftop solar was not justified. That’s why the Rep. Larry Brewster, R-Billings, proposal, HB 359, isn’t needed.
Converting automobiles and light trucks from internal combustion engines to electric motors with battery storage can reduce transports wasted energy by half. Couple that with utility scale solar and onshore wind electricity and the result is a bigger economy running on less energy inputs. It will also eliminate much air pollution, particularly smog and related ozone that endangers health.
The 2020 levelized cost of energy (LCOE), which allows comparison of different methods of electricity generation on a consistent basis, showed utility-scale solar and onshore wind power, even without subsidies, are now cheaper than coal, nuclear and combined-cycle gas technologies.
Moreover, this conversion is being financed chiefly by free market capitalism. GM and Tesla have the technologies and manufacturing processes to make the electric vehicle conversion. UPS, FedEx and Amazon are investing in fleets of electric delivery vans to make their businesses better and more profitable.
This conversion may constitute America’s greatest leap forward.
