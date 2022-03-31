In advance of the Bozeman City Commission’s upcoming meeting on April 4, Bridgercare is proud to support Resolution 5384, Establishing Bozeman as a City for CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women).
CEDAW was adopted by the United Nations in the seventies and aims to protect women from violence and discrimination in all aspects of life. The United States has yet to ratify the CEDAW, so it is vital that our community step up to affirm our commitment to the principles of equality and justice that the convention represents.
Bridgercare is a nonprofit reproductive and sexual health care clinic for south central Montana; our mission is to provide excellent, affordable care and education for every person in our community, regardless of identity or economic status. We serve many women who struggle with violence and economic insecurity, and we believe that the principles and priorities enshrined in the CEDAW, if affirmed by our local government, will result in real, positive change for many of our patients, as well as our friends and neighbors throughout the Bozeman community.
That said, we believe that the current draft resolution before the commission can and should be improved. Stronger language is necessary to recognize the traumatic impacts and barriers for survivors of gender-based violence, advance health, safety and economic security, and lastly, to analyze data each year to create an intersectional analysis on the status of women and girls with annual action plans based on our city's Equal Pay Resolution requirements. These changes will both bolster our community’s commitment to equality and justice and ensure that citizens and commissioners alike have a road map to create lasting, positive change.
Please take a moment to provide public comment supporting this resolution with these amendments ahead of and during the commission’s April 5 meeting!
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.