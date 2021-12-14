Letter to the editor: City was less than transparent on fire station move Matt McKennan Dec 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The voters of Bozeman recently passed a bond issue for a new fire station due to the obsolete fire station on S. 19th Street. What we did not know was that the new fire station would be on South Seventh Street which is on state property owned by MSU after the bond passed.The Montana University System acknowledged that the property is state owned and normally would not allow any buildings that did not improve the university goals as an education facility. However in this case, the city commission requested to build a fire station on their property if the Board of Regents approved the project. The Board of Regents contacted MSU and gave the go ahead as long as the city signed a lease agreement for the city's project. This started in March 2021 and the last point was what the lease would cost over a period of 20 years.The taxpayers were never given any of this information until I contacted the Montana University System (406-449-9124) and was told that it was OK’d by MSU. The fire station plot of MSU property is between Greek Way and the MSU police headquarters just north of Kagy Boulevard. Last May the city manager announced that Kagy Boulevard was outdated and needed to be widened for new sidewalks and trails. So it seems like he was not forthcoming because the only way a fire truck would be able to respond to a emergency call was go west and more than likely loose critical time for response. There are plenty of other places where a new fire station could be built such as 19th and Kagy intersection without causing unnecessary delays.It is time that the commissioners need to allow public input without being called racists and discriminators. Matt McKennanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: New ways to improve wolf management in Montana Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Concealed carry is wrong for Montana's universities Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: A couple of reminders for all Bozeman drivers Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: Water conservation not enough to keep up with growth Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: Opponents of vaccines, masks are in the minority Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back