Short term rentals, are just a part of the problem the City of Bozeman is currently facing. Banning all short term rentals, instead of heavily regulating them, would be a huge mistake for the City of Bozeman. The University of Montana reported non-resident spending at nearly $1 billion in Gallatin County, and the owners of these rentals are the first faces many people visiting our great city see. If hotels could satisfy the demand of these visitors, then short term rentals simply wouldn't exist, so there is a need and place for them in our community.

With the influx of STR's, the City should in fact to limit their spread, but has yet to take action on enforcement, and made this problem worse, calling for the outright ban. By regulating them properly, we can eliminate about a 1/2 of these rentals, and make the rental market much healthier in general terms.

Why hasn't the City enforced illegal rentals? Perhaps that should be a first step? Why hasn't MSU provided more housing for their transient student population? It seems as if BTU is made predominantly of MSU students. Instead MSU has kicked families out of graduate housing and made our housing market even tighter.

