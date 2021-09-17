Support Local Journalism


Let’s talk about scooters. Over the summer, I noticed pay-per-use electric scooters abandoned in the middle of sidewalks, on street corners, on the MSU campus, and elsewhere.

The scooter business model lets people leave them anywhere and then they are picked up by the company, supposedly each night. While scooters are a good solution for short-distance transportation, customers have demonstrated that they cannot be trusted to do the right thing when finishing their ride.

There are ways to do this. Scooters can be programmed to continue to charge the customer if left in an unauthorized location. A scooter dumped in the middle of the sidewalk downtown poses a safety risk. Abandoned scooters all over town are unsightly and sometimes dangerous. The city of Bozeman should hold these companies accountable for the dangerous eyesore created by their customers. And the companies should do the right thing and limit where these scooters can be left when finished with their ride.

Ann Ewbank

Bozeman

