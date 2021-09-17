Letter to the editor: City should hold scooter companies accountable Ann Ewbank Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Let’s talk about scooters. Over the summer, I noticed pay-per-use electric scooters abandoned in the middle of sidewalks, on street corners, on the MSU campus, and elsewhere.The scooter business model lets people leave them anywhere and then they are picked up by the company, supposedly each night. While scooters are a good solution for short-distance transportation, customers have demonstrated that they cannot be trusted to do the right thing when finishing their ride. There are ways to do this. Scooters can be programmed to continue to charge the customer if left in an unauthorized location. A scooter dumped in the middle of the sidewalk downtown poses a safety risk. Abandoned scooters all over town are unsightly and sometimes dangerous. The city of Bozeman should hold these companies accountable for the dangerous eyesore created by their customers. And the companies should do the right thing and limit where these scooters can be left when finished with their ride. Ann EwbankBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scooter Commerce Transports City Business Model Company Sidewalk Bozeman Risk Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Lingenfelter, David Vander Posted: 1 a.m. Editorial: The ever-increasing pressure on Yellowstone National Park Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington has skills, experience for judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Officials putting politics ahead of saving lives Posted: 12 a.m. 160-acre property in Middle Cottonwood Canyon secured for public Posted: 6:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back