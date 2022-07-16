Six Range, a new development, is proposing to sell “exclusive” market priced condos which leave people who can afford to buy paying high per square foot prices. This is not affordable housing.
The project is alien to adjacent neighborhoods. Six Range buildings tower over nearby houses. Some are four stories high, plus gathering places on the roofs of three of the massive and monolithic buildings, very similar to the rooftop space on downtown restaurants. Such a space belongs on a commercial building, not in the middle of a quiet established neighborhood.
Bozeman regulations require that projects be “compatible with and sensitive to the immediate environment of the site and adjacent neighborhoods.” (Section 38.230.100.A. 7.) We are a neighborhood of one and two story condos and homes with a few three story apartment buildings. The buildings are conservative in design and of a kind found throughout Bozeman. There are no 4 story buildings, even in the nearby commercial Ferguson Farms complex. Unlike Six Range, the majority of our neighborhoods are painted in subdues earth tones. One abutting condo project is painted all the same color. The homes surrounding Six Range and even the Icon Apartment complex have welcoming front porches. There is nothing welcoming in the stark, incompatible exterior of any of the Six Range buildings.
Bozeman code for this zoning district (RO) is “to provide for and encourage the development of multihousehold and apartment development ... that would blend well with adjacent land uses.” And from the Bozeman MT Community Plan, “the needs of new and existing development coexist and they should remain in balance: neither should overwhelm the other.”
The project creates in the developer’s own words “ a neighborhood unlike any other that currently exists here.” City officials should modify this plan.
