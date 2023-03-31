Let the news come to you

After reading about the proposed west side rec center by the city of Bozeman, with a cost of $100 million-plus, I suggest it is prudent to investigate partnerships rather than ask taxpayers to absorb another tax increase for this huge expenditure.

The Gallatin Valley YMCA opened its doors in 2017 in response to the need for affordable programming for children. Over the years, the YMCA has offered many, many children the opportunity to participate in a plethora of healthy programs.

Eight years ago, I had the privilege of working to raise money to build a new YMCA. The plan: Build phase one with subsequent phases of an aquatic center and gym. The original location of the YMCA was the Gallatin Regional Park. At that time the YMCA extended an invitation to the city to construct their aquatics center adjacent to the Y.

