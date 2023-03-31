After reading about the proposed west side rec center by the city of Bozeman, with a cost of $100 million-plus, I suggest it is prudent to investigate partnerships rather than ask taxpayers to absorb another tax increase for this huge expenditure.
The Gallatin Valley YMCA opened its doors in 2017 in response to the need for affordable programming for children. Over the years, the YMCA has offered many, many children the opportunity to participate in a plethora of healthy programs.
Eight years ago, I had the privilege of working to raise money to build a new YMCA. The plan: Build phase one with subsequent phases of an aquatic center and gym. The original location of the YMCA was the Gallatin Regional Park. At that time the YMCA extended an invitation to the city to construct their aquatics center adjacent to the Y.
Unfortunately, a previous city commission voted to require the YMCA to pay an additional $500,000 to the project, to complete Vaquero Parkway. This drastic building increase effectively eliminated the YMCA at the Regional Park.
Amazingly, Journey Church offered their campus on which the YMCA was constructed. YMCA leadership and community citizens, worked tirelessly in efforts to partner with the city. A partnership of this nature would have benefitted taxpayers, our community and provided an aquatics center alongside the YMCA.
In many communities across the country, cities partner with YMCAs to operate recreation and aquatics centers, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate in healthy programs.
Has the city investigated working with the Gallatin Valley YMCA which already has a location on the west side? It seems smarter to work with the YMCA, add to the existing structure, coordinate transportation with schools to get kids to the Y, and save taxpayers a ton of money.
Pepper Henyon
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.