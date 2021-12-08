Letter to the editor: City of Bozeman should adopt CEDAW resolution Jan Strout Dec 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We invite you to support our Bozeman City for CEDAW (Cities for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women and Girls) campaign which uses a human rights framework to adopt a resolution that provides a way to identify intersectional gender disparities and inequities impacting and harming women and girls in our community.And this process with already robust community engagement will lead a strategic plan of action to address and prevent discrimination so all can succeed who live and work in our welcoming community.We want Bozeman to join the nearly 100 cities across the United States who have adopted their City for CEDAW Resolution or Ordinance and use it as a tool for education, collaboration, advocacy and empowerment so no woman or girl is left behind. Or homeless with her family. Or murdered or missing. Or suffering from the health pandemic and economic crisis. Friday, Nov. 25 is the International and local Day Against Violence Against Women, and we know that addressing and advancing community safety, economic security and health and well-being can prevent the frightening cases of violence that visit us daily. Everywhere. You can take action here by visiting our FB page, Bozeman: A City for CEDAW, to end gender-based violence and femicide as well as contact our U.S. Senators to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act.We are Bozeman for CEDAW - we take action. Please join us.Thank you to the 4 re/elected 2021 City Commissioners - Chris Coburn, Terry Cunningham, Jen Madgic and I-Ho Pomeroy - who have stood long and strong with our campaign to advance the status, safety and dignity of the diversity of women and girls in our community. We are grateful that each have pledged support to adopt a Bozeman City for CEDAW Resolution (not city) priority. Jan StroutBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Gender Violence Politics Law Sociology Discrimination Bozeman City Advocacy Health Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: The illusion of free stuff from the government Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We can't forget the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Appreciating the values of America, free society Posted: 12 a.m. High-density housing development near Belgrade hits speedbump Posted: 6 p.m. Leaders of Montana's largest school districts send letter of no confidence to state superintendent Posted: 5:30 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back