Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We invite you to support our Bozeman City for CEDAW (Cities for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women and Girls) campaign which uses a human rights framework to adopt a resolution that provides a way to identify intersectional gender disparities and inequities impacting and harming women and girls in our community.

And this process with already robust community engagement will lead a strategic plan of action to address and prevent discrimination so all can succeed who live and work in our welcoming community.

We want Bozeman to join the nearly 100 cities across the United States who have adopted their City for CEDAW Resolution or Ordinance and use it as a tool for education, collaboration, advocacy and empowerment so no woman or girl is left behind. Or homeless with her family. Or murdered or missing. Or suffering from the health pandemic and economic crisis.

Friday, Nov. 25 is the International and local Day Against Violence Against Women, and we know that addressing and advancing community safety, economic security and health and well-being can prevent the frightening cases of violence that visit us daily. Everywhere. You can take action here by visiting our FB page, Bozeman: A City for CEDAW, to end gender-based violence and femicide as well as contact our U.S. Senators to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act.

We are Bozeman for CEDAW - we take action. Please join us.

Thank you to the 4 re/elected 2021 City Commissioners - Chris Coburn, Terry Cunningham, Jen Madgic and I-Ho Pomeroy - who have stood long and strong with our campaign to advance the status, safety and dignity of the diversity of women and girls in our community. We are grateful that each have pledged support to adopt a Bozeman City for CEDAW Resolution (not city) priority.

Jan Strout

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe