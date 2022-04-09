Climate change is reducing our natural water resources. There is less snowfall in our winters and less water in our rivers. The temperatures are climbing higher each year. Concrete pavements, buildings, and blacktop roads hold a lot more heat from the sun compared to natural soil, trees, forests, and vegetation.
Every wild and uncultivated field is a “water collector.” When it rains and snows the water seeps into the soil, nourishes the plant life, provides food and habitat for wild animals and serves us too. If we value our future supply of water, every field would become a “sacred space” protected from any development.
Currently our city commissioners are pressured to approve plans for more housing and building development. In the short term they are trying to do the “right thing” for the community. However the rate of growth and development is too much and too fast. Current property owners are forced to accept high density housing and multi-story buildings in their residential neighborhoods. Who is really being served in this valley with these short term decisions?
The rapid building and development appears to be a “solution” but it is creating a negative long term outcome for many of us. Soon we are going to have a water shortage in this valley. The ranchers and farmers will not have enough water to raise live stock, grow crops, and maintain their own sustenance. Residents in Bozeman can expect water rationing.
We urge our city commissioners to prioritize “long term” planning of our water resources and reevaluate the alleged “short term” needs. The real need is to protect our community, our farmers, and our ranchers. As the water supply diminishes in this valley, we can expect the value of our properties will decline because we will have become a less desirable place to live.
