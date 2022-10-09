Are you a R1 or R2 neighbor in Bozeman? You can have a fraternity in your backyard. Imagine loud music, parties with 100 people, drinking games on the front lawn during the day, and beer cans littered. Some parties are registered with MSU Dean of Students/MSU Police even though they are scheduled until 1:30 a.m., long after city quiet hours.
You too can have this happen to you because it happened to me. In 2018 the city eliminated language excluding new fraternities and sororities from RS, R1 and R2 residential areas, apparently allowing them in the entire city as group living — a term most known for small discrete groups such as Haven House. Group living should no be a pretext for all-night, 100-persons-drinking, loud music, party housing.
Did you know of the change? Recently, 140 residents in the university neighborhood district R1 and R2 were canvassed, and each said they had no idea of this change. Even the president of the University Neighborhood Association was not aware. Clearly, the city did not do its job of informing the public about this specific change to get their input.
So if you are buying your house, paying your taxes, tending your garden, and keeping your house looking good, you might think about having a fraternity move in next door to you. A 3-bedroom, 2-bath single-family home can now be turned into frat party headquarters. It happened to me. Tell the city to listen to public comments on the location of new fraternity and sorority chapter houses. I support the proposed Zone Text Amendment that would reinstate fraternity and sorority houses as an authorized use allowed only in R5, R0 and conditionally R3, as was the case before the 2018 change.
Suzie Johnson
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.