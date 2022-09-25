Has anyone else been confused about those new pedestrian crossing signals on 19th and on Kagy? Judging from the backups, I know some are. The only signs at those sites direct drivers to stop on red, without explaining if there is a difference between a solid red light and a flashing one. From what I could gather online, it appeared that a solid red light means "stop and stay stopped" while a flashing red light allows drivers to proceed after the crosswalk is cleared. I asked the police department for verification and received this answer — "Thank you for contacting the City of Bozeman. I have passed your message along to the Engineering Division and Communications & Engagement.
You are correct. No matter the location, a flashing red light has the same meaning as a stop sign. You must come to a complete stop. Then, look both ways, and proceed only after the intersection is clear."
I also asked the city to get this information out to the public, but so far I have seen nothing along this line. Hence, this letter. And oh, to the city of Bozeman, whose job this should be, a thank you would be nice.
Jan Light
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.