Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Has anyone else been confused about those new pedestrian crossing signals on 19th and on Kagy? Judging from the backups, I know some are. The only signs at those sites direct drivers to stop on red, without explaining if there is a difference between a solid red light and a flashing one. From what I could gather online, it appeared that a solid red light means "stop and stay stopped" while a flashing red light allows drivers to proceed after the crosswalk is cleared. I asked the police department for verification and received this answer — "Thank you for contacting the City of Bozeman. I have passed your message along to the Engineering Division and Communications & Engagement.

You are correct. No matter the location, a flashing red light has the same meaning as a stop sign. You must come to a complete stop. Then, look both ways, and proceed only after the intersection is clear."

I also asked the city to get this information out to the public, but so far I have seen nothing along this line. Hence, this letter. And oh, to the city of Bozeman, whose job this should be, a thank you would be nice.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you