On Friday, May 20th, I read with concern the Chronicle report that Bozeman's Swim Center is structurally unsound. The center is reported to host 1,200 visits per week and is Bozeman's only public year-round pool.
In 2012 the city engaged an architectural consultant to do a feasibility study at a cost of $55,000. The report suggested four options ranging in cost from $4 million to $33 million.
Replacement of Bogert Pool, including the addition of a spray-ground water play area and leisure pool.
Renovation of the Swim Center, extending the pool by 10 feet and installing moveable bulkheads so the pool can accommodate more activities at the same time.
Construction of a new indoor recreation center, including an indoor leisure pool, gymnasium, fitness area, climbing wall, indoor track and classroom spaces.
Construction of a new outdoor family aquatic center with a large leisure pool, lazy river, slides and lap pool.
Alarmed at the cost estimates, city commissioners voted to table the recommendations and instead continue to perform the frequent, expensive repair and renovation of both the Swim Center and Bogert Pool.
In 2017 the Gallatin Valley YMCA opened its new facility on Love Lane. This helps to address Bozeman's need for public indoor recreation opportunities but offers no aquatic features. It is time for the city to embrace design and construction of an aquatics center to include indoor and outdoor recreational pools as well as pools for lane swimming and competition. This would require a combination of a voter-approved bond and private fund raising but is completely doable. Twelve-hundred swimmers per week need this. Let's get it done!
