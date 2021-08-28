Letter to the editor: City needs to address train tracks in NE Bozeman Brian Bjella Aug 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I live in northeast Bozeman near Bridger Creek golf course. There is a huge safety issue affecting all Bozeman residents who live north of the railroad tracks. The safety issue is trains blocking all access to our area numerous times every day. The trains are so long they block all three egress points on Griffin, Rouse and Wallace all at the same time.Ambulances, fire trucks and police get blocked just like us residents do.A few weeks ago my wife left to run in the Sweet Pea race. A train blocked the two streets she tried for over 50 minutes. Griffin was closed so all access was cut off. She spoke to a nurse who was going to be late for work at the hospital. How bad is that! Other runners trying to get to the race actually climbed over the couplings between the parked railroad cars. So fortunate no one was hurt. My wife wrote to the city manager after that incident to express her concerns. She received no response. Something has to be done to to protect the city residents that live north of the railroad tracks. An underpass or overpass needs to be built on Griffin or Rouse soon. This is major safety and health issue for these residents. Imagine having to wait 30 to 50 minutes for an ambulance to either get to you or get you to the hospital. This area is growing with the new housing development now going in next to Story Mill park, and plans announced to develop the stockyard area.The city commission needs to address this issue ASAP and put plans in place as to how residents in this area can be protected so we can have quick access for emergencies by fire trucks, police and ambulances. Brian BjellaBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Fire Truck Police Railway Transports Hospital Highway Ambulance Griffin Train Overpass Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: When the time comes, vote with your head and heart Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County health care system feels the crunch of rising COVID-19 rates Posted: 5:30 p.m. Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end Posted: 5:30 p.m. Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted Posted: 4:45 p.m. Report: Insufficient staffing and training contributed to death at Shodair Posted: 4:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back