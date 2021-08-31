Letter to the editor: City needs to address Bozeman's bike path issues Stan Miller Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the influx of west coasters bringing their “face planted in cell phones” stupidity to Bozeman in droves, having decent, usable bike paths is now a life-saving necessity.I ride six days a week in this town, and can honestly say what bike paths we do have are so full of glass, gravel, yard clippings, limbs, and temporary road signs that cyclists are forced into the streets. Then of course we are verbally abused for being in the streets by emboldened drivers driving dangerously close to us. Tough guys who try to intimidate with 2,000-pound vehicles and middle fingers. Bozeman is not a bike friendly town, not even close. Most have given it up for trails because of the ignorance, animosity, and lack of decent paths. Inclusion has superseded infrastructure. We don’t need politically motivated painted crosswalks, we need to get a handle on this situation. Your husbands, wives, parents, and kids ride these paths. Our city “leaders” can’t even keep the paths swept. Oh, and for those drivers putting us in danger, we are taking your tag numbers. All the information that we need. Stan MillerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bike Bozeman Path Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Driver Driving Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Kenda, Elvin Joseph Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice in Bozeman mayoral race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: When will medical plans require COVID vaccinations? Posted: 12 a.m. A skunk, a raccoon in a vehicle and a truck driver in a hurry: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 30 Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 Letter to the editor: Disregard of climate science harms health and safety Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back