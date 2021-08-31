Support Local Journalism


With the influx of west coasters bringing their “face planted in cell phones” stupidity to Bozeman in droves, having decent, usable bike paths is now a life-saving necessity.

I ride six days a week in this town, and can honestly say what bike paths we do have are so full of glass, gravel, yard clippings, limbs, and temporary road signs that cyclists are forced into the streets. Then of course we are verbally abused for being in the streets by emboldened drivers driving dangerously close to us. Tough guys who try to intimidate with 2,000-pound vehicles and middle fingers. 

Bozeman is not a bike friendly town, not even close. Most have given it up for trails because of the ignorance, animosity, and lack of decent paths. Inclusion has superseded infrastructure. We don’t need politically motivated painted crosswalks, we need to get a handle on this situation. Your husbands, wives, parents, and kids ride these paths. Our city “leaders” can’t even keep the paths swept. Oh, and for those drivers putting us in danger, we are taking your tag numbers. All the information that we need.

Stan Miller

Bozeman

