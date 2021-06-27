This past winter residents of South 6th Avenue nearly unanimously supported the SID to reconstruct our street corridor. Traffic safety through speed calming was a primary concern through the district creation process. The city met this concern by incorporating the design of center circles (CC) or roundabouts at key intersections, the West Olive CC being one of them. Following the bidding process, the City chose to eliminate the West Olive CC from the project. By including the West Olive CC in the SID’s design plans and bid package, the city realized the need for and importance of this CC and warranted its installation.
Residents on 6th have recently gone on record via a signed petition by 48 of us to reinstate the West Olive CC. We thought this number of signees would be enough neighborhood support to compel city administration and, particularly, its commissioners to take immediate action to reinstate this critical CC. Both traffic volumes, currently at 1,100 cars/day, and speeds have steadily increased on West Olive ever since West Babcock was converted to a one-way, east-bound stop street years ago. The added cost to the project to reinstate the West Olive CC is $10,000.
To install this same improvement after reconstruction will increase by 5X this amount. Its fate now is in the hands of the city commissioners. To kick traffic safety and speed calming on West Olive down the road, so to speak, to CCs at say, 7th, 5th, 3rd, or Grand via future SIDs to begin to address traffic calming on West Olive is speculative and uncertain at best. The time to act is now, commissioners, to reinstate the West Olive CC and begin to transition West Olive to the local neighborhood street it was originally intended.
Rick Kerin and Greg Peterson
Bozeman