My heart sank while reading Nora Shelly’s article in the May 30 Bozeman Daily Chronicle describing the plan for the new 120-acre Blackwood Groves subdivision. The article described the plan for this new community quite thoroughly, including the types of housing to be constructed, the number of commercial lots, open spaces, and parking lots available. However, there was no mention of the use of sustainable building materials or alternative energy that the developers planned to use in their construction and development of this property. Does such a plan exist?
The Bozeman Climate Plan includes a set of 16 innovative, actionable solutions organized across six focus areas. The first of these areas is “Healthy, Adaptive & Efficient Buildings.” Among the stated means to accomplish this focus area is to “Achieve Net Zero Energy New Construction.” Bozeman’s rapid growth requires the town planners in conjunction with the Bozeman Climate Team to require that all new construction include sustainable building materials and alternative energy plans and capabilities. We all know that retrofitting an existing structure after construction is completed is much more complicated, costly, and therefore far less achievable. Bozeman needs to ensure that all new construction meets the goal of net zero energy. The time to act is now!