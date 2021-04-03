It is excruciating to witness a lack of creativity in solving the “affordable” housing crisis. The city commission is proposing to make Bozeman more affordable for some at the cost of others. It is hard not to see the suggested hikes in property taxes as a contributing factor to gentrification. Homeowners are being used as financial hostages to bail out the city’s lack of fiscal savviness.
But really, what is $50 a year? A small sum to help others. Sure, that may be true. But, it can also be seen as death by a thousand cuts.
It is my feeling that the mature city commission is suffering from a fixed narrative mindset. Instead of embracing innovation, they are taking on despotic roles by forcing the hand of existing homeowners to compensate for their own planning blunders. Don’t be hoodwinked by a victim narrative leading to coercive tax-based extortion. The city is trying to take the easy way out.
What are alternatives for solving affordable housing in Bozeman? Raise the hotel tax including guest enterprises such as Airbnb and VRBO. Tax second and third homeowners. Tax home-sellers 1% of the profit of selling their homes. Truly support the creation of affordable housing — envision high quality 400-square foot apartments for under $150,000 each. Work with nearby towns to promote their livability. Incentivize residents to commute from neighbor towns. Remove taxes and assessment fees for ADUs. Allow for larger and more complex ADUs. Relax the regulations on historic neighborhoods for greater density. Allow for taller buildings. Collaborate with leaders that have solved affordability crisis in other parts of the country.
I know that some of the above suggestions are blocked by Helena, which is why we need a younger balance of commissioners who are energized to fight for the heart of Bozeman.