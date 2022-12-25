Let the news come to you

What if a brewery and 2,000-square-foot beer-drinking patio were proposed where a “village convenience store” is designated – in a residential neighborhood, adjacent to tranquil open space, fronting the public trail system, and near Sacajawea Middle School? Bozeman’s Planning Division has recommended approval of such a proposal (Site Plan #22047).

What if the city couldn’t find the final plan for the planned unit development (PUD) — the legal basis for approving the proposed site plan? What if buildings and other “improvements” disallowed by the PUD’s master plan were proposed? What if requested departures from block frontage standards didn’t meet approval criteria? What if proposed parking areas provided only 2/3rds of estimated parking demand? What if setbacks, building sizes, and architecture violated PUD requirements? What if the city received 140 public comment letters objecting to the development?

Approval recommended! This despite violation of sections 38.510.020.F.1.d, 38.510.030.B.3.d, and 38.430.040.A.3.d of the Unified Development Code (UDC), and a city commission order forbidding spillover parking on narrow residential streets to protect public safety.

