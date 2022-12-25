What if a brewery and 2,000-square-foot beer-drinking patio were proposed where a “village convenience store” is designated – in a residential neighborhood, adjacent to tranquil open space, fronting the public trail system, and near Sacajawea Middle School? Bozeman’s Planning Division has recommended approval of such a proposal (Site Plan #22047).
What if the city couldn’t find the final plan for the planned unit development (PUD) — the legal basis for approving the proposed site plan? What if buildings and other “improvements” disallowed by the PUD’s master plan were proposed? What if requested departures from block frontage standards didn’t meet approval criteria? What if proposed parking areas provided only 2/3rds of estimated parking demand? What if setbacks, building sizes, and architecture violated PUD requirements? What if the city received 140 public comment letters objecting to the development?
Approval recommended! This despite violation of sections 38.510.020.F.1.d, 38.510.030.B.3.d, and 38.430.040.A.3.d of the Unified Development Code (UDC), and a city commission order forbidding spillover parking on narrow residential streets to protect public safety.
Yes, Bozeman residents will learn to live with denser, more diverse development to reduce urban sprawl. Yet when fraternities, beer-drinking patios, parking reductions, and blatant code violations are allowed in established residential neighborhoods, the city of Bozeman is failing to balance the interests of adjacent land owners and protect public safety; both are requirements of the UDC.
Expediency reigns at the city’s planning division due to crushing workloads. The planning board and city commission must provide renewed directives to enforce the UDC, along with the resources to do so.
If you care about the tranquility of residential neighborhoods, send an email to agenda@bozeman.net. Ask that the Unified Development Code be: 1) updated to provide more protection in established residential areas, and 2) strictly interpreted and enforced throughout the city.
Geoffrey Poole
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.