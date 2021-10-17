Letter to the editor: City has no clear plan for affordable housing money Glenn Monahan Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Bozeman is asking property owners to vote themselves a tax increase to fund affordable housing. As reported in the Chronicle, Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham has stated that “each commissioner might have a different idea about what the funds could be used for if the levy passes.”How’s that for fiscal responsibility? There is no plan. The message to taxpayers is “just give us the money, and we’ll figure out how to spend it at some future time”. Taxpayers deserve a clear explanation of how their money will be spent, and Cunnginham’s statement is ample reason to vote no. Equally troubling is admission that the city is considering using the money for “helping developers,” which is like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.Bozeman’s tax stressed middle class homeowners don’t need more taxes — especially with such vague preparation by the commission — and the commission needs to hear that loud and clear. Vote no. Glenn MonahanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Money Tax Revenue Politics Bozeman Taxpayer Plan Property Owner City Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana is ruining its reputation for wildlife management Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back