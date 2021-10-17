Support Local Journalism


The city of Bozeman is asking property owners to vote themselves a tax increase to fund affordable housing. As reported in the Chronicle, Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham has stated that “each commissioner might have a different idea about what the funds could be used for if the levy passes.”

How’s that for fiscal responsibility? There is no plan. The message to taxpayers is “just give us the money, and we’ll figure out how to spend it at some future time”.

Taxpayers deserve a clear explanation of how their money will be spent, and Cunnginham’s statement is ample reason to vote no. Equally troubling is admission that the city is considering using the money for “helping developers,” which is like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.

Bozeman’s tax stressed middle class homeowners don’t need more taxes — especially with such vague preparation by the commission —  and the commission needs to hear that loud and clear. Vote no.

Glenn Monahan

Bozeman

