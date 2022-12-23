Fraternity and sorority houses in Bozeman up until 2018 were required to be in areas zoned as R5, RO, and conditionally in R3. Sometime in 2018, the Bozeman city council made changes to categorize sorority and fraternity housing as “group living” and effectively allowed them in all zoning areas, including R1 and R2. This behind the scene alteration is a substantial change to the established neighborhoods in Bozeman. So how does a fraternity or sorority house fit in with rentals, retired couples, and young families? They don’t. The implications of a Greek organization moving into a house in your neighborhood are more traffic, less parking, decreased property value, and conflicts with neighbors.
This is what the neighbors living near 4th and Garfield are experiencing. A single family 4-bedroom home was converted into a fraternity house. Six members live there, but all 45 members plus guests party there. This neighborhood now experiences parties of 50-100 people, loud music, drinking games, people spilling into the street, lots of parked cars, and litter.
College lifestyle is a big part of Bozeman. It always has been and always should be.
But, the city commission has an obligation to respect zoning. Bozeman has made a place for families and quiet neighborhoods for a long time. Allowing Greek life in R1 and R2 zoning will push out traditional quiet neighborhoods and is bad for Bozeman. The city council should revert to the original zoning designation for fraternity and sorority housing.
Travis Smith
Bozeman
