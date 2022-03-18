On March 8, the mayor and city commissioners met to hear an appeal brought by residents and small business owners against the North Central development. It mattered little that Brian Gallik and John Kauffman, attorneys representing the appellants, were able to lay out specific issues concerning parking, cash in lieu of parkland, impacts to the neighboring historic district, and conflicts with the Bozeman Community Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District (NCOD). It mattered little that the very residents and business owners whose lives will be most impacted, along with some who lived in other parts of the city, had valid and knowledgeable opinions. The minds of those in charge were so clearly made up ahead of this meeting it was almost painful to watch. From the cool indifferent reception the appellants’ attorneys received from the mayor compared to the warm welcome she gave Holloran, to the voting process in which only commissioner Madgic appeared to momentarily waver and timidly suggest they proceed with further discussion before voting, it was shamefully apparent.
The underlying theme from City staff and Holloran was that the applications met all code requirements, despite contradictions with adopted plans. Interim Community Development Director, Anna Bentley, said the applications “satisfy many stated goals of the community plan,” but she failed to explain how. What I witnessed from city employees as I watched was a lot of simple yes and no answers to questions that clearly demanded further explanation.
The legacy that city planners, Mayor Andrus, and commissioners leave this city will not be one of good stewardship and mindful, intelligent growth, but rather one in which they allowed themselves to fall victim to one man who charmed his way into City Hall and convinced them that they didn’t have the power to say no.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.