I'd like our city commission to be quite a bit more sensible. If not our citizens, then our merchants, could use some relief.

I just received a special assessment in the mail, for arterial and collector, parks and trails, street maintenance and tree maintenance.

After all, we are approaching the holiday season and haven't seen the last of COVID-19. I would rather support my fellow business owners and community members than support the seemingly endless spending spree being engaged in by our city commission.

We are approached with constant tax levies with the "come on” that it will only raise the taxes for say $35 for homes valued at $250,000. Well, we are not stupid, no home in Bozeman has that valuation...so we end up increasing our taxes by two to three times that $35. We are asked to vote in a parks and trails levy and when that passes, we also see our tree maintenance fee go up $100 for the year. Really, how much of the work involved in this assessment will be attempted this winter? Or do we expect another assessment in the spring?

You are constantly preaching affordable housing for this town. Many of us on Medicare cannot even keep up with tax increases. It is obvious, by not being able to say "no" to constant spending, you are making Bozeman unaffordable for the longtime resident. This problem is your creation, so it is time to do your job and decrease spending.

Linda Lundby

Bozeman

