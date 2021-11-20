Letter to the editor: City commission should be a bit more sensible Linda Lundby Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'd like our city commission to be quite a bit more sensible. If not our citizens, then our merchants, could use some relief.I just received a special assessment in the mail, for arterial and collector, parks and trails, street maintenance and tree maintenance.After all, we are approaching the holiday season and haven't seen the last of COVID-19. I would rather support my fellow business owners and community members than support the seemingly endless spending spree being engaged in by our city commission. We are approached with constant tax levies with the "come on” that it will only raise the taxes for say $35 for homes valued at $250,000. Well, we are not stupid, no home in Bozeman has that valuation...so we end up increasing our taxes by two to three times that $35. We are asked to vote in a parks and trails levy and when that passes, we also see our tree maintenance fee go up $100 for the year. Really, how much of the work involved in this assessment will be attempted this winter? Or do we expect another assessment in the spring?You are constantly preaching affordable housing for this town. Many of us on Medicare cannot even keep up with tax increases. It is obvious, by not being able to say "no" to constant spending, you are making Bozeman unaffordable for the longtime resident. This problem is your creation, so it is time to do your job and decrease spending. Linda LundbyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spending Tax Economics Commerce Revenue Tree Maintenance Assessment Special Assessment Spree Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Looking forward to voting out the Democratic madness Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Rep. Jane Gillette is owed an apology for attacks Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Moral courage in short supply for Pentagon leadership Posted: 12 a.m. DISH users forced to find other ways to watch Cat-Griz Posted: 2:17 p.m. Letter to the editor: All members of the human race deserve compassion Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back