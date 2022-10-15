I was traveling south, in the left-turn lane on North Seventh Avenue, approaching West Main Street. The traffic control light turned green in my favor as I approached the intersection. As I made the turn, a young male on one of those motorized rental scooters, who apparently was riding west on the sidewalk on the north side of West Main, suddenly turned left (south) to cross West Main.
We almost collided.
Does anyone on the city commission understand we have a problem with these scooter riders?
Earlier in September, at West Main Street and Willson Avenue, a scooter rider — on the sidewalk — darted across W. Main in front of me as I entered the intersection, with the green light in my favor. I slammed on the brakes, and the young scooter rider kept going — on the sidewalk.
Must several of these scooter riders be killed before action is taken to prevent tragedy?
The Bozeman City Commission needs to act today — not next week, not next month, not next year — to get shed of those scooters.
I have seen a plethora of injury and death in my lifetime, and, God knows, I do not want to go to my grave knowing I have somehow, in some way, been a part of adding to the agony of either.
The city commission must act now.
Kenneth Allen
Bozeman
