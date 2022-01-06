Letter to the editor: City commission must deny rezoning at the mouth of Bridger Canyon Dan Kaveney Jan 6, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This coming Jan. 11 the Bozeman City Commission makes a consequential decision that will both determine the future of the mouth of Bridger Canyon and showcase their general views about development, conservation, and public safety. Commissioners will decide whether to embrace decades-long efforts by Bozeman citizens, landowners, and previous commissions to steward our iconic places, or to cast those efforts aside by promoting dense development in sensitive locations. They’ll also decide whether to prioritize the health, safety, and transportation needs of current Bozeman residents or the acceleration of Bozeman’s building frenzy. Unfortunately, the existing proposal leaves little middle ground for commissioners to tread.At issue is whether 16 acres at the mouth of Bridger Canyon should be zoned for high density development that encourages an island of six-story buildings on the edge of town, surrounded by and separated from the rest of Bozeman by lower density land uses, and connected to downtown with inadequate infrastructure. If the commission approves this zoning now, they will necessarily do so without knowing if local railroad crossings can be improved sufficiently to accommodate the substantial traffic such development creates; possibly putting the lives and property of their fellow citizens at risk, failing their obligation to provide adequate infrastructure for basic transportation, and diminishing everyone’s access to Bridger Canyon. We can responsibly create housing near Bridger Canyon, but not like this. Public comments have closed for this specific zoning decision, but if you believe, as I do, that our first responsibilities run toward stewardship of Bozeman, the safety of its residents, and providing adequate infrastructure for all then I encourage you to write the commissioners at agenda@bozeman.net to let them know. You’ll be joining 400-plus other citizens who’ve already written and encouraged them to do the right thing and deny these sorts of proposals. Dan KaveneyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridger Canyon Zoning Building Industry City Planning Sociology Law Bozeman Mouth Decision Proposal Commission Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: A lot to look forward to in Gallatin County this year Posted: 49 minutes ago. Condo owners sue Big Sky Resort's parent company over rental management company Posted: 5 p.m. Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Posted: 4:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Bison quarantine program expensive, unnecessary Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Bozeman man sentenced to jail for smashing pint glass into man's face Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back