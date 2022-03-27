Support Local Journalism


“Higher density” in downtown Bozeman has not reduced sprawl.

“Higher density” has not created more affordable housing.

The city casts a blind eye to the requirement that “the design of any project be appropriate within the neighborhood … in which it is located”.

Contrary to developer Holloran’s assertions, “the city staff has NOT done a good job of allowing a variety of zoning designations to co-exist” without creating conflict with neighbors.

The failure to enforce parking requirements has created the downtown parking problem.

Taxpayers should not be required to subsidize parking spaces which developers fail to provide.

Variances should not be granted in order to guarantee developers profit they feel entitled to.

Taxpayers should not be required to subsidize studies by consultants whose conclusions are predetermined in favor of development.

Proposed road extensions benefit developers, again at the expense of the taxpayer.

The crusade for an increased tax base has done nothing to lower taxes. Quite the opposite.

Why does the commission grant rubber stamp approval to out-of-scale development projects which run contrary to their stated goals of the community plan?

David Mercer 

Bozeman

