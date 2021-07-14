We have a serious affordable housing shortage in Bozeman, and have had for decades. And by affordable housing, I don’t mean houses that sell for what someone with x % of median income can afford. I mean rentals that are affordable by the workers who earn minimum wage, or even twice that, providing the services that the city requires to function.
Our current city commission that has done less than nothing to stop the glut of high-end condos, rentals and houses being constructed that have exacerbated the issue — filling every available space in core of the city — and find a way to create this kind of housing, even though they have been exhorted to do so since the 90s.
In fact, for decades the old guard on the Commission has paid nothing but lip service to the need of Bozeman to affordably house those workers on whose backs the city functions. The lack of productive action with authentic intent on this issue is unconscionable. Should we wonder that those of the 50+ generation, who are comfortably set with homes of their own, would not be avid advocates of this issue unless their lives were dedicated to the genuine well-being of all?
With the appointment of Christopher Coburn, perhaps Bozeman is moving in the right direction. Maybe we should continue this trend and throw out the rest of the current commission this fall, replacing them with a younger, less old-paradigm group who hold a more evolved vision of how we need to function as a community: people over profit.