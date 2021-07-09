Sadly, I have deep concerns about the priorities of our City Planning Board and city commission regarding the criteria used for new development approvals.
On June 21, the Bozeman Planning Board voted 6-1 to approve the proposed Bridger Meadows Subdivision, which includes six relaxations from city standards. This project is in a valuable wildlife and bird migration corridor, and per the Chronicle’s coverage, “several who voted in favor of the proposal acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns.” Commissioner Jenifer Madgic referred to the project as “painful infill.” Worse, Planning Board Chair Henry Happel implied in his comments that this is all about property owners’ unrealistic expectation that undeveloped land nearby the properties they purchase, “with the frolicking deer and the soaring eagles will remain that way forever.”
As a former City Planning Board member, I find this attitude an insult to those of us who understand the need for new developments and “painful infill” as our community grows. As a Bozeman taxpayer I do not support the relaxation of any codes for the sake of development. The codes are designed to keep our citizens safe and protect the unique quality of our town, even as we continue to infill. We can grow without throwing up our hands and giving in to developments that don’t make sense. There are reasons why proposals for this particular site have been denied so many times over the past several years.
The family next door are relative newcomers who have lived in several cities. They told me they can tell that Bozeman has grown up as a community of people who care. I encourage our city commissioners, when voting on the approval of this development on July 20 — and when considering future developments — to care as much.