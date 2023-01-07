As 2023 begins, we can be thankful for the successes of the Biden administration. Internationally, this administration has been able to strengthen NATO. At home, the Biden administration has been working for ordinary Americans by passing the American Rescue Plan that helped the economy recover after the damage done by COVID-19. They passed the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which invests in physical infrastructure and broadband for all.
They passed the PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits for veterans, the Chips and Science Act which will bring home, to the US, manufacture of essential silicone chips and fund scientific research, the Inflation Reduction Act which invests in clean energy and will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. They have passed the Respect for Marriage Act, requiring states to recognize marriages performed in other states, reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act and passed significant gun safety legislation. Funding for government included a reform of the Electoral Count Act, which will make it harder to illegally overturn an election. These accomplishments are remarkable and whatever your political persuasion they will benefit you and your family in many ways.
In stark contrast, Republicans have made clear, by their actions, that they will promote white male power and wealth over women’s reproductive and economic rights, protection of the environment, protection of minorities, and religious freedom. For some unfathomable reason they oppose any common sense gun reform.
Here in Montana, in the next four months, the Republican supermajority will attempt to erode rights of women and minorities and to eliminate social safety nets. They will do their best to discourage renewable energy and electric vehicles. It will be difficult to recognize these attempts because it is their practice to cloak these proposed laws in intentionally deceptive language.
Mary Carlson
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.