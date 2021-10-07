Letter to the editor: Citizen voices will go unheard on subdivision impacts John Vincent Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Commission has adopted a new growth plan ( essentially a subdivision development plan) for the county called “Envision Gallatin: Tomorrow Together.” Credit the commission for updating growth policy.However, as the chief sponsor of House Bill 666 in 1975, legislation that required city and county commissions to consider the impacts of new subdivisions on agriculture, local services, the natural environment, wildlife, wildlife habitat and public health and safety when voting to approve, conditionally approve or deny a subdivision, I believe the time is right to point out two subdivision impacts included in the 1975 legislation but stripped out by pro development special interests, “sympathetic” legislators and city and county commissioners in the 1990s. Two subdivision impacts that cannot be legally considered by commissioners; the subdivision's impacts on local taxation and education.But perhaps the most egregious action by 1990s legislators on subdivision review was to take away the right of city and county residents to express their opinions on subdivision proposals at public hearings.Well, that’s not quite right. Residents can express their opinions (if the chairperson allows) but commissioners cannot legally consider their opinions in making their decision. How’s that for democracy in action!? Maybe you can say what you think, but it can’t and won’t be considered.We all hope the new growth plan serves our rapidly growing county well. But it will have to do it without taking into account subdivision impacts on taxation and education and without the public having any real “say” in how a subdivision (and, over time, how subdivisions) impact the nature, character and quality of life of our county.As a former state legislator, Bozeman city commissioner-mayor and Gallatin County commissioner I find it hard, unrealistic, even untenable to “ Envision Tomorrow: Gallatin Together” under such questionable, problematic and dubious exclusions. John VincentGallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commissioner Legislator Subdivision Politics Institutes Gallatin County Commission Impact Plan Wildlife Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to remain on the city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Federal herds critical for preserving wild bison Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Not buying tax arguments from Biden, Democrats Posted: 12 a.m. Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back