Can we talk for a minute about the Bozeman Daily Chronicle online polls? I'm tired of every question having only two choices, yes or no. Sometimes I want to make myself known, but my answer to the question isn't a simple yes or no. Sometimes it's "I don't know enough about this topic," or "I don't really care and haven't formed an opinion." One poll question was asking about federal protections for grizzly bears, and if those protections go far enough. I'm not a wildlife biologist, nor am I familiar with what the current protections for grizzly bears even are. Picking either yes or no for me would be inaccurate, and I'm sure there's a decent sized swath of the population that would be in the same boat as me. I'm sure if you look back at the archive of poll questions, you will see many questions that sorely need "I'm not sure," and "I don't care."
I know that these polls aren't designed to be scientific, but when they are put on the front page of the website the Chronicle is tacitly endorsing the results as "the pulse of the town." And when those results are twisted to show everybody as either a yes or a no it makes people think we're more divided than we actually are. Leave some room in the middle for people who aren't sure.
Peter Asmuth
Bozeman
