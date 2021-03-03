For decades the Chronicle’s daily Police Reports have reported funny, innocent or quirky incidents. They even publish books compiling the “best of” the police reports. While it may have been cute when Bozeman was an idyllic little farm and college town, today the Police Reports do a disservice to our community and especially to our law enforcement officers.
After citing several less-than-serious incidents, a typical daily report always ends with “Officers responded to 217 other calls.” As longtime Bozeman residents, and one of us a mental health professional, we’re aware that the real story lies in those “other calls.” Bozeman is not Mayberry. Domestic violence, sexual assault, neglect and drug abuse are commonplace. Every day law enforcement officers deal with these crimes and their victims. For the Chronicle to imply that they spend their time responding to loud parties and chasing skunks disrespects and diminishes the importance of their work.
It also desensitizes the public to what’s really going on. Ours is a caring community but, without awareness of our problems, people may not realize that their support is needed. At a time when public support of law enforcement is being questioned, not publicizing the rest of the story sends the wrong message about the work our officers are doing and how we need to support them.
It’s time for the Chronicle to do away with this quaint artifact from the old days and instead shine a brighter light into the darker corners of our community.
