Reply to the Bozo Daily Chronicle Editors and their "The sky is falling, the sky is falling!" editorial on the concealed carry law that comes into effect June 1. You claim a huge change will happen.
No it won't. This article is nothing but fear-mongering at its worst. But considering the political make-up of the editors, it comes as no surprise. The vast amount of students won't even bother carrying a weapon. They have more pressing things on their minds like classes, finals, relationships, etc. When I attended MSU, early 1980s, you would see some students and visitors from the ranch open carry and nobody even batted an eyelash! There were no shootings. Twisting the new laws "possible" not "probable" scenarios of mass suicide attempts because of the new change of law is laughable! If someone wants to commit suicide, they do not need a firearm to do it. I have personal experience with that, unfortunately.
Too bad the new changes to existing law do not fit into your political agendas. This is Montana, not California North, so don't try to change it into it! If you are collectively so afraid of what you consider ignorant, stupid and dangerous students at MSU and UM who can't make good judgment calls, then it's time to take your liberal fear-mongering somewhere else, somewhere more safe, like California, Washington or Oregon.
You call yourselves journalists. Aren't you supposed to report the news and issues in an unbiased manner? Apparently not, as the BDC has become nothing more than one-sided publication of imported liberalism, crybabyism and a mouthpiece for the Entitled Generations.