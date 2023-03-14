If you are like me, you must be stunned to see the publisher of the Bozeman Chronicle announce that the newspaper will be even less of a “news” paper by its folding the Sunday edition into the Saturday edition, thus reducing Chronicle home delivery to five days a week.
There are many reasons for the decline the number of daily newspapers in the United States. The long term problem with our paper is that it has been unwilling or unable to cover enough of the “news” that people care about. The worst is the sports section. For many years its 4 little pages have become publicity sheets for MSU and Bozeman high school sports. Gee, does Montana have other university and college sports programs? Other high schools in Gallatin and Park counties? Is it not the case that a lot of high school sporting events happen on Friday? Does not MSU football play on Saturdays. Ditto basketball!
If you are like me, its nice to have “news” paper in the morning while drinking my coffee. Reading the “news” on the phone or in front of my desktop doesn't cut it. The Billings Gazette and the Rapid City Journal know their markets and cover area wide school sports events because that is some of the “news” that readers look for in a their “daily” newspaper.
Suggestion! If you must go to five days a week, cut out Monday and Tuesday.
Jerry Calvert
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.