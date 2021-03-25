We believe the Chronicle does a disservice to their readers when they leave pertinent information out of an article. Case in point: In the BDC on March 14, there were two articles regarding bills in the current session. House Bill 224 and House Bill 138 are both related to trapping in Montana.
The Chronicle reported that both are carried by Rep. Fielder, but failed to mention that he's a trapper by trade. And then there’s House Bill 505, which would allow large landowners to secure free elk tags to sell to nonresident hunters for profit. Carried by Rep. Galt, the paper didn't state that his family is one of the largest landowners in the state. Another bill by Galt, would bring back cigar smoking in bars. Galt owns a bar that he wishes to convert to a cigar bar.
Other bills currently being carried by people who have a clear conflict of interest include a revision of rental laws (House Bill 401) to more heavily favor landlords. Reps. Steve Galloway and Lola Sheldon-Galloway own multiple rentals. The attorney general's brother is carrying a bill (House Bill 588) that would allow all agency heads to enlarge the number of personal staff they can hire. According to Brady Wiseman, this bill would create "do-nothing jobs for political cronies and hangers on so they can make a nice living off the taxpayer until it’s for the next campaign.”
Together, these point to a deeply troubling aspect of the current Montana Legislature: many of these lawmakers are working hard to line their pockets and increase their own power and the power of their families.
These glaring examples of self-interested politics need to be pointed out by this paper so that Montana voters are made aware of who these legislators are working for, because it’s not us.
Michaelanne Beighley and Shannon Willoughby
Bozeman